UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 172.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 34,172 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 709,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,749,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 539,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,602,000 after buying an additional 34,508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 536,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,332,000 after buying an additional 89,166 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,540,077.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,417,270.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,613,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,540,077.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,055 shares in the company, valued at $21,417,270.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,595 shares of company stock worth $4,406,273 in the last ninety days. 3.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

UFP Industries stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

