Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Tractor Supply worth $2,593,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $187.60 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

