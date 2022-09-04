Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,460 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,413 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 100.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHBI stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $371.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.87. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 18.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Shore Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

