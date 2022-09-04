Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,163 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCVL. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after buying an additional 207,498 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 265,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 105,282 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth $2,071,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $2,149,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 49,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 34,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $23.06 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $46.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31. The company has a market cap of $636.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Insider Transactions at Shoe Carnival

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $40,026.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,607.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCVL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shoe Carnival Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.