Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 294,800 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 294,800 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of Redwood Trust worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after purchasing an additional 531,464 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $4,607,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 945,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 224,024 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 191,978 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 418.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 84,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 68,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RWT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

RWT stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $882.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $14.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

Redwood Trust declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

