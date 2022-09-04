Quent Capital LLC Sells 509 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 48.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Lincoln National by 735.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Lincoln National by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.89. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $77.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

