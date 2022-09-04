Quent Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

