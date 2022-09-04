Quent Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after buying an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after buying an additional 3,627,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after buying an additional 2,492,359 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,868,000 after buying an additional 1,396,500 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.19. The firm has a market cap of $427.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

