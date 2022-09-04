Quent Capital LLC Purchases 1,325 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 66,250.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.01. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.11 and a one year high of $155.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

