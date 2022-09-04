Quent Capital LLC Purchases 1,306 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $589,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 225,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 42,479 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 562.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 76,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $52.41 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

