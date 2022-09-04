Quent Capital LLC Has $177,000 Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 655.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,724,000 after purchasing an additional 164,856 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 192,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,120,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $162.70 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

