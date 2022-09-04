Quent Capital LLC Has $171,000 Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Evergy by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,032,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after buying an additional 1,512,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,271,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,407 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,824,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $68.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $73.13. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.51%.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

