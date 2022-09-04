Quent Capital LLC Has $146,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Quent Capital LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 763 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after buying an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA opened at $151.82 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average of $161.68.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

