Quent Capital LLC Grows Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,848 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,610,000 after acquiring an additional 479,927 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

