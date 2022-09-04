Quantinno Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $158.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

