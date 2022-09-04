Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,287 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NRG. Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NRG opened at $41.47 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.87%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

