Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $7.31 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,195 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $809,193,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,329,000 after buying an additional 1,639,724 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $106,169,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after purchasing an additional 536,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,010,476,000 after purchasing an additional 486,126 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC opened at $157.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.76. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.39 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

