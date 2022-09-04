Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $224.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $234.56.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. Hershey’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,168,331.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,808,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares in the company, valued at $196,168,331.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

