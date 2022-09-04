Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 708.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,932 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGN stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.20. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

