Norinchukin Bank The Has $827,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 20.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 65,676 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 129.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348. 35.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CPB opened at $49.13 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average is $47.03.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

