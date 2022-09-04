Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 631.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 133.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $722,416.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:CDAY opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.90 and a beta of 1.55. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average is $59.12.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

