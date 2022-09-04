Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,716 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,716 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jabil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,327,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Jabil by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,735,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,603,000 after acquiring an additional 125,875 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Jabil by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,970,000 after acquiring an additional 76,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBL. Citigroup dropped their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $57.81 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,603 shares of company stock worth $1,341,991 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.