Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 686 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE JEF opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.41. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Stories

