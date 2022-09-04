Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.18% of MFA Financial worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in MFA Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 40,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in MFA Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MFA Financial by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in MFA Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 275,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in MFA Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MFA Financial to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.67. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.46%.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

