Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $4.53 Million Holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,152 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.59% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,878,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 99,074 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,043,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 112,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 402,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 59,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

