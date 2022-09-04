Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,260 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $207,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE THC opened at $55.80 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.77.

Insider Activity

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.69.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.