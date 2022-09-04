Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.64 Million Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Comerica by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,121 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth $42,201,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 241.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 406,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after acquiring an additional 397,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $25,643,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Comerica from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Insider Activity at Comerica

Comerica Price Performance

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $102.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.