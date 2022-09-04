Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,779 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sunrun by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 718,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,631,000 after acquiring an additional 79,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Sunrun by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 26,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 2.29. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,429,503.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,973 shares of company stock valued at $13,729,089 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

