MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,984 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of MarineMax worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax Price Performance

MarineMax stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.09. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $688.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Insider Transactions at MarineMax

In other news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $424,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Profile

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.