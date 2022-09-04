JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Position Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 61,161 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of JetBlue Airways worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Susquehanna downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of JBLU opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.47.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Articles

