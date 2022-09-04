Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.4% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.2% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.