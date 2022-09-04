HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 95,739 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 81,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 55,726 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 631,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 294,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 35,685 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RQI opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

