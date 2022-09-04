Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Position Lifted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $124.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $175.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 689.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

