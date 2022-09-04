Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 1,708 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 998,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,963,000 after purchasing an additional 31,484 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2,393.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,150,000 after purchasing an additional 320,764 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $101.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

