Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in American Water Works by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in American Water Works by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in American Water Works by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.57.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $148.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

