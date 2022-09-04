Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $675,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after purchasing an additional 156,432 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.88 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average of $99.63.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

