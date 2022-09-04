Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Holdings Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,744 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Edison International by 248.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,370,000. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.47.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

