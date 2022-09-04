DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Cut by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,726,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DD. KeyCorp decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $85.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

