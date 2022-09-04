Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,679 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $2,309,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 12,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 315,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $99.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.64. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DFS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.