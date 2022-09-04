CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $137.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.11. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYBR. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

