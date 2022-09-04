Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,724 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.12.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

