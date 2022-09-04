Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 25,285 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 210.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,315 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,285 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Dorian LPG worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Kabouter Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LPG shares. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of LPG opened at $14.56 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $584.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 199.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,794. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $1,172,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,167,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $4,010,150 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.