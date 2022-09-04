Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of SeaSpine worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 59,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 374,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 277,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPNE shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaSpine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

SeaSpine Price Performance

SPNE stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $56.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

