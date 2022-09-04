Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $599,000 Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,497 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,518 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 75.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,272,000 after purchasing an additional 427,959 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,427,000 after acquiring an additional 30,974 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 542,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 33.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 445,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after acquiring an additional 112,262 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBI stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.35.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.09 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 38.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

