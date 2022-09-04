Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $561,000 Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 209,753 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 106,143 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. 20.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

