Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 303.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic Stock Performance

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.60. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $36.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42.

Insider Activity

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Arconic’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,667.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,989.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ARNC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Arconic Profile

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.