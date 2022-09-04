Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $6.23 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

CPT opened at $126.69 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $125.17 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 49.41%.

CPT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.