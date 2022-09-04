Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 68.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 7.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Kroger by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Kroger by 144.2% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 46.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Kroger Stock Down 0.4 %

KR stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

