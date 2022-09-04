Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $702.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $688.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $668.52. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $750.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

