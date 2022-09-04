Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $41.12 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

